NAMI meeting presenter Hollo will teach tapping to control stress

Matt Hollo, a licensed professional clinical counselor who operates his own practice (Deep Roots Wellness) in Defiance, will explain and demonstrate a simple way to manage stress called emotional freedom techniques (EFT), or tapping, at the June 4 meeting of NAMI Four County. The meeting, which is open to the public, starts at 7 p.m. next Tuesday (June 4) at the Four County ADAMhs Board office, T-761 State Route 66 south of Archbold.

Matt and his wife, Rose, gave an overview of holistic approaches to complement conventional mental health treatment methods at a well-attended NAMI meeting earlier this year.

EFT or tapping is an alternative medicine approach to managing stress that Hollo has studied. It is based largely on the Chinese philosophy of chi and uses some of the same theories of acupuncture pressure points on the head and face to help people deal with stress.

Although EFT is not recommended as a stand-alone treatment for serious mental health issues, there has been recent research showing that it can be effective with post-traumatic stress disorder.

NAMI Four County is an affiliate of the National Alliance on Mental Illness. NAMI’s mission is to improve public awareness and understanding of mental illness, to provide free family and community education programs, to offer peer led support groups for family members and persons with a mental illness, and to lead advocacy efforts that support mental health issues and fight the stigma often associated with mental illness.

NAMI Four County generally meets the first Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m. at the ADAMhs Board office. However, NAMI does not meet in July.

A different behavioral health topic is presented each month and all meetings, classes and programs are free and open to the public.

For more information about NAMI Four County and a listing of the chapter’s fall training schedule, please visit the group’s web site: www.namifourcounty.org.