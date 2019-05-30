Sheriff’s office holding career event for youth

The Black Swamp Area Council’s Exploring Division has announced that the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office will offer local students ages 14-20 who have completed the eighth grade the opportunity for hands-on experience in the law enforcement career field starting in September.

Through once a month meetings, students will be given hands-on experience in crime scene investigation, patrol techniques, fingerprinting, K-9 handling, firearms handling and safety, how to conduct traffic stops, and first aid, among other areas.

The program is based on five areas of emphasis: career opportunities, life skills, citizenship, character education, and leadership experience. Explorers are offered the opportunity to gain exposure to various law enforcement fields through on-the-job observations and interactions with emergency services, dispatchers, corrections officers, and road patrol deputies.

“We are excited about bringing the Explorer program back to the sheriff’s office,” Sheriff Roy Miller said. “This is a great opportunity to build relationships with youth that may be interested in a law enforcement career.”

Application forms will be available at an open house Thursday, Sept. 26, at 7 p.m., at the sheriff’s office. The registration fee is $44, and provides all participants with liability insurance.

Those interested in attending, who want to RSVP or have more questions, contact Matt Kibler at 567-245-1259 or email at matt.kibler@scouting.org. Spaces are limited.

Fulton County Sheriff Roy Miller encourages youth 14-20 who have passed eighth grade to join a law enforcement career field event. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2019/05/web1_roy-miller.jpg Fulton County Sheriff Roy Miller encourages youth 14-20 who have passed eighth grade to join a law enforcement career field event.