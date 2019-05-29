Swanton Library to host babysitting clinic

Fulton County Health Center will hold a Babysitting Clinic on Saturday, June 15 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Swanton Public Library. Participants must be at least 11 years old to attend.

They will learn to handle emergencies such as choking, burns, and more. The class covers growth and development, and safety for the sitter as well as the children.

Those who complete the course will be certified in babysitting through the Fulton County Wellness Center. It does not include CPR certification.

Participants are asked to bring a sack lunch. Beverages and a snack will be provided.

Pre-registration is required. Participants pre-register at the library. A fee of $35 is due at signup.

Class size is limited to 20 and a minimum of 10 must sign up. In the event that the minimum is not reached, participants will be contacted by Fulton County Wellness Center to have their fees refunded.

Call the library at 419-826-2760, stop by, or visit www.swantonpubliclibrary.org for more information.