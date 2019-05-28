Turnpike crash kills three

The Swanton Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash in Franklin Township on Monday that involved four vehicles and resulted in three deaths.

The OSHP reported that at approximately 4:10 p.m. on the westbound lanes of the Ohio Turnpike near milepost 29.5, an eastbound blue 2017 Peterbilt semi tractor trailer, driven by Kenneth E. Trowbridge, 29, of South Bend, Ind., traveled off the left side of the roadway, into the median, and then into the westbound lanes of travel.

Trowbridge sustained fatal injuries.

Debris from the median struck a silver 2013 Volvo semi tractor trailer driven by Allen Schlabach, 61, of Killbuck, Ind. Schlabach sustained no injuries.

The Peterbilt then struck a silver 2015 Ford F-250 head-on. Both the driver, Refugio Elisandro Nunez-Pena, 39, of Plymouth, Ind., and the passenger, Simone D. Nunez, 42, also of Plymouth, sustained fatal injuries. Another passenger, a 15-year old, sustained critical injuries and was transported from the scene by Life Flight to a Toledo hospital.

The box trailer from the Peterbilt became unhitched and overturned as it continued eastbound in the westbound lanes. A grey 2017 Kia Sorento operated by Isabella Nunez, 18, from Plymouth, Ind., attempted evasive maneuvers and swerved off the left side of the road. The Kia, with three occupants, was then struck by the box trailer in the right rear area. Two of the three occupants of Kia were transported from the scene by EMS to a hospital with minor injuries.

Troopers were assisted at the scene by German Township EMS, Archbold Fire and Rescue, Wauseon Fire and EMS, Fulton County EMS, Ohio Turnpike Maintenance, and Hutch’s Towing and Recovery.

The crash remains under investigation. Alcohol use is not believed to be a factor at this time.