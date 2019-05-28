Fulton County rises up

Healthy Choices Caring Communities received an overwhelming positive community response to Fulton County Rising Day on May 14.

“Being a part of the Fulton County Rising initiative was such an encouragement to me. As a business owner, all of our employees participated by wearing the shirts and sharing on social media. As I was out in the community taking photos of other business participants, it was fun to see the excitement and smiles this encouraging event created, Healthy Choices Caring Communities (HC3) coalition member and local business owner, Barb Zimmerman said,

Parents, law enforcement, coaches, religious leaders, teachers, employers, business owners, youth group leaders, and other community adults joined Fulton County Rising, wearing their Rise Up shirts and building community awareness. Fulton County Rising Day celebrated the positive intentional interactions between adults and youth, and built awareness of the role of parents and community adults in raising happy and healthy young people.

As the Fulton County Rising movement continues, HC3 encourages community adults to take the following actions:

Identify local youth with whom they regularly interact to potentially positively impact.

Commit to investing quality time with these identified young people and build relationships with them through these interactions.

Engage in conversations as healthy role models about issues that impact their life, including underage substance use.

Those interested are encouraged to visit www.fultoncountyrising.org to see specific ideas and tips for each community adult on how they can invest in area youth.