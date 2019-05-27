Gelske places 8th at National BPA contest

Three accounting students from Swanton High School competed in the National Business Professionals of America contest in Los Angeles May 1-5. Students Tristan Gelske, Haiden Gombash and Seth Rains represented Ohio in the national competition by placing in the top five at the state level in two different contests.

Ron Kauffman, Swanton’s accounting instructor, said, “This competition is designed for a small elite group of individuals from around the country to compete against the brightest and best to be placed and recognized nationally.”

Tristan Gelske finished in eighth place out of 66 in Personal Financial Management. Gelske’s eighth place finish put him in the Top Ten All-National Honors Medal group, and he became only the second Swanton student to bring home the All-National rating.

Haiden Gombash was 23rd out of the top 59 students in Advanced Accounting with Seth Rains taking 28th in the same contest.