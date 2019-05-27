Delta resident recognized

A Delta woman was among three medical assisting graduates honored at Northwest State Community College’s spring commencement. Pictured, from left, are Amy Huffman of Delta, Erin Vanderpool of Morenci, and Ava Moats-Landis of Bryan. Huffman also recently received Award of Merit honors.

