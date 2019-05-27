WAUSEON POLICE REPORT

Wednesday, May 15

10:42 a.m., 530 Burr Road, check on welfare.

2:01 p.m., 222 Depot St., Maumee Valley Guidance Center, mental issue.

Thursday, May 16

5:21 a.m., 1411 Clermont Drive, investigate complaint.

7:30 a.m., 840 Parkview St., Wauseon High School, unruly juvenile.

11:29 a.m., 485 E. Airport Hwy., Walmart, accident with property damage.

5:28 p.m., 451 Cedar St., animal call.

Friday, May 17

2:32 a.m., Indian Way at Spruce Street, investigate complaint.

2:35 a.m., 840 W. Elm St. #1302, harassment.

6:23 a.m., 725 S. Shoop Ave., Fulton County Health Center, disorderly conduct.

7:37 a.m., 840 Parkview St., Wauseon High School, 911 hang-up.

9 a.m., 318 Cedar St., abandoned vehicle.

10:08 a.m., 210 S. Fulton St., Fulton County Courthouse, juveniles.

10:50 a.m., 714 Fairway Drive, lost item.

11:49 a.m., 840 W. Elm St. #1004, 911 hang-up.

12:12 p.m., 248 Darlene Drive, abandoned vehicle.

12:36 p.m., 219 S. Fulton St., Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home, funeral escort.

1:13 p.m., 1051 N. Shoop Ave., Tiny’s Dairy Barn, accident with property damage.

1:35 p.m., 1200 N. Shoop Ave., Stop and Go, animal call.

2:24 p.m., N. Brunell Street at W. Elm Street, disabled vehicle.

3:29 p.m., 465 E. Airport Hwy., Aaron’s, suspicious person.

4:17 p.m., 485 E. Airport Hwy., Walmart, larceny.

Saturday, May 18

12:41 a.m., 220 Jefferson St., investigate complaint.

1:24 a.m., 123 N. Fulton St., DB Downtown Billiards, investigate complaint.

2:23 a.m., 840 W. Elm St. #303, trespassing.

8:35 a.m., 495 E. Airport Hwy., Circle K, lost item.

12:19 p.m., 219 S. Fulton St., Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home, funeral escort.

2:05 p.m., 234 Vine St., dog bite.

5:55 p.m., 419 Indian Road, investigate complaint.

7:08 p.m., 340 W. Leggett St., 911 hang-up.

7:14 p.m., 840 W. Elm St. #1107, juveniles.

7:31 p.m., 500 block E. Chestnut Street, suspicious vehicle.

7:59 p.m., 840 W. Elm St. #1107, 911 hang-up.

9:38 p.m., 303 E. Walnut St., animal call.

10:47 p.m., 840 W. Elm St. #505, vandalism.

Sunday, May 19

10:26 a.m., 324 N. Fulton St., mental issue.

6:26 p.m., 147 N. Elmwood St., dog bite.

8:45 p.m., 420 Indian Road, open door.

9:24 p.m., 441 E. Superior St., unruly juvenile.

Monday, May 20

5:10 a.m., 405 W. Chestnut St., investigate complaint.

9:31 a.m., 209 E. Elm St., accident with property damage.

10:15 a.m., 701 S. Harvest Lane, investigate complaint.

11:12 a.m., 250 Depot St., check on welfare.

1:15 p.m., 485 E. Airport Hwy., Walmart, larceny.

3:27 p.m., 234 Marshall St., drugs.

3:52 p.m., 1072 N. Shoop Ave., Cricket Wireless, accident with property damage.

5:21 p.m., 703 Wauseon Senior Village, check on welfare.

6:55 p.m., 1004 N. Shoop Ave., Kauffman Door, accident with property damage.

7:15 p.m., 250 W. Linfoot St., civil matter.

8:52 p.m., 230 Clinton St., Wauseon Police Department, hit-skip accident.

Tuesday, May 21

8:04 a.m., 208 Madison St., abandoned vehicle.

10:41 a.m., E. Chestnut Street at S. Franklin Street, animal call.

11:13 a.m., 141 S. Franklin St., abandoned vehicle.

11:15 a.m., 137 S. Franklin St., abandoned vehicle.

1:17 p.m., 230 Clinton St., Wauseon Police Department, mental issue.

2:49 p.m., 835 E. Linfoot St., identity theft.

2:57 p.m., 230 Clinton St., Wauseon Police Department, report of lost item.

5:11 p.m., 1285 N. Shoop Ave. #15, 911 hang-up.

10:56 p.m., 398 S. Shoop Ave., Trinity Lutheran Church, suspicious vehicle.