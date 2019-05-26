Four County Career Center seniors honored

Four hundred fourteen seniors were awarded certificates along with other student achievements and Career Passports marking the end of their career and technical training during Four County Career Center’s 50th annual Recognition Day Ceremony with over 1,800 parents and guests in attendance.

Career and Technical Education Director Rick Bachman was Presiding Chairman of the ceremonies. The Pledge of Allegiance was led by Mia Beltran (Defiance) Law Enforcement & Security Tactics, accompanied by the Armed Services Recruiters and seniors enlisted in the armed services.

Superintendent Tim Meister introduced Board of Education members and congratulated the seniors on their accomplishments. Bailey Bowen (Edgerton) Interior Design, McKenzie Reesor (Bryan) Computer Programming and Game Design; and Joslyn Tijerina (Archbold) Veterinarian Assistant, announced student achievement activities. Guest speakers for the Recognition Day Ceremony were senior students Brookelyn Dye (Montpelier) Health Careers, Trenton Peluso (Evergreen) Computer Networking and Cybersecurity, and Zackary Van Hoy (Wauseon) Fire and Rescue.

Fifty-seven students were named Outstanding Seniors for exemplary performance in their career and technical and academic programs and presented with award plaques by their department supervisors. Awards and scholarship monies of over $380,000 to be used to further students’ education at community colleges and universities were also awarded during the ceremony.