NSCC hosting youth camps

Northwest State Community College will host a series of interactive summer camps for area youth beginning June 10.

This year’s summer camp subjects include many of the college’s academic divisions, including STEM, Industrial Technologies, Arts and Sciences and Allied Health, and Business and Public Service. All camps will be hosted at the Archbold campus

The camp season will wrap up on July 25.

Todd Hernandez, NSCC executive vice president, said, “The NSCC summer camps had mainly focused on STEM and advanced manufacturing in previous years, but we are excited to showcase more academic divisions and subject matter in 2019.”

Camps will include:

• Lego EV3 Robot Camps, Grades 4-8 – Basic Skills Level 1, June 10-13; Advanced Skills Level 2: July 22-25; Basic Skills Level 1: July 22-25

• 2019 Summer STEM Camps – Maker-Facturing, June 24-27, grades 6-8; Discovering STEM, July 8-11, grades 5-6; Exploring STEM: July 15-18, grades 7-8.

• Apollo Next Giant Leap Student Challenge Summer Camp – July 8-12, grades 4-8

• Entrepreneurship Camp – July 15-18 , grades 6-12

• Summer Stage Theatre Camp – July 23-25, grades 8-12

• Early Childhood Education Camp – July 22-23, grades 7-8

• Ag Camp – July 24, grades 5-6; July 25, grades 7-8

For a complete listing of summer camps, including dates, ages, fees, and registration information, visit NorthwestState.edu/Events or call 419-267-5511.