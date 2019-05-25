Wauseon Board approves administrative contracts

The Wauseon Board of Education approved several personnel items at its May 20 meeting.

Three-year administrative contracts were approved for Keith Leatherman, Joseph Friess, Ryan O’Dell, Theresa Vietmeier, and Curt Crew. A one-year administrative contract was approved for Pamela Waugh as district transportation supervisor. A three-year administrative contract was approved for Jennifer Tester as cafeteria supervisor.

In addition, one-year teaching contracts were offered to Daniel Snyder, eighth grade reading/language arts and McKalyn Roth, kindergarten. A one-year classified contract was approved for Michele Rittichier as high school librarian.

Also at the meeting, the board approved girls golf as a varsity interscholastic sport at the high school for the 2019-20 school year and beyond, as participation levels permit.

The Board of Education has scheduled special meetings for June 4 and June 5. The purpose is the enter into executive session to discuss the employment of personnel and any other business that may come before the Board.

Building reports

Kindergarten registration was held March 21 and 22. So far, 133 new kindergarten students have been registered.

Wauseon Primary also recently held its yearly Career Week. The week was dedicated to introducing the different jobs that are out there and the requirements to become a person in that position.

They kicked off the week with an assembly from Imagination Station. The focus was STEM and careers in that area.

At Wauseon Elementary School, Ruth Ann Kast hosted a flag etiquette program for all fourth grade students. Each student was given a flag and Kast discussed proper display of the flag, proper behavior at civic events, and the proper way to dispose of the flag.

Fifth graders wrote letters and cards to seniors in the community. They later took a walking trip to the Senior Center.

At the middle school, a talent show was held May 23. The 21st Century Grant programs wrapped up the year with special activities including a Family Fun Night, bowling trip, and visit to Cedar Point.