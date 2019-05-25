NSCC nursing grads honored

Four students from Fulton County were among 24 recognized at Northwest State Community College’s spring commencement ceremony for completing the registered nursing associate degree program. The graduates are eligible to take the National Council Licensure Exam and enter directly into the workforce or they may transfer their credits into a bachelor’s degree program. Pictured, from left, are Cherese Bussing, Andrea Hernandez, and Aubrey Knierim, all of Wauseon, and Elliet Rupp of Archbold.

