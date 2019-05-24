Swanton school bus involved in crash

A Swanton school bus was involved in a minor crash Wednesday afternoon. The bus hit the front end of the car while making the turn from Hallett Avenue onto Church Street, according to Superintendent Chris Lake.

Seven students were on board at the time.

“Fortunately there were no injuries to anyone involved in the accident,” said Lake.

“We had all of the students checked out at the scene by the Swanton Fire Department. We then notified the parents of the students involved that all were well,” he added.

The students were transferred to another bus and taken home.

Lake said any issues related to the car would be decided by the insurance companies. The bus sustained only minor cosmetic damage.