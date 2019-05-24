Green Team displays green thumbs

The Green Team 4-H Club braved Sunday’s rain and Monday evening’s high winds to plant flowers at Wauseon Union Cemetery. It was the club’s annual community service project. Pictured, from left, are Matea Burkholder, Tony Vasquez, and Raja Burkholder.

