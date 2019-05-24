FCCC offers summer school

Summer school classes for students in Fulton, Henry, Defiance, and Williams counties are again being offered by Four County Career Center.

The student start date is June 10, with no enrollees outside of that date. Once a student begins they do not stop until they are completed with all their course work. Class times are Mondays through Thursdays, 8:30-11:30 a.m.

Summer school is open to current high school students, non-graduates or June 2019 graduates under the age of 21. Upon successful completion of the first one-half credit, the student may begin another half-credit. No new classes may be started after June 27.

Transportation is the responsibility of the student. Some associate schools provide bus transportation to Four County Summer School.

There will be a student service charge of $60 per class which must accompany the application form.

Classes are offered are English, social studies, math, and science.

To enroll or for more information, contact the local high school guidance office.