P-D-Y Board honors students, volunteers

Students and volunteers were honored Wednesday at the Pike-Delta-York Board of Education meeting.

Fourth grade student Mckaelyn Ortiz, eighth grader Addison Conners, eighth grader Layla Stickley and senior Wes Greisinger were recognized as district students of the month.

The board also recognized the Pike-Delta-York district volunteers of this school year. Superintendent Ted Haselman took time to thank all of them for their contributions, stating “We can’t do this alone” and “This really opened my eyes to the amount of support we receive.”

At the meeting, the board approved a three year administrative contract for middle school principal Doug Ford and a one year district aide contract for Jayme Burgoon

The board recognized the resignations of transportation worker Lynne Clay and Jayme Burgoon, as cafeteria worker.

The board renewed several contracts for classified and certified district staff.

Three overnight trips were approved, including a girls basketball trip to Ursuline College, a boys soccer trip to Camp Michindoh and a wrestling trip to Ashland University.

The high school course description for next school year was approved.

A summer school credit recovery program was approved. The program will last from June 4 to June 27, and consist of 13 sessions. The classroom will be run by Ryan Ripke and Diane Lohman. Ripke will be the teacher of record.

Treasurer Matt Feasel Informed the board that this month’s revenue from investments “were a little bit less than we anticipated for this month,” but he added that the district is “right on target in terms of the new projections.”

He then gave a forecast of their predictions for the next five years.

Building Reports

The second grade western-themed musical was held on May 7, and was “very well attended” according to Elementary School Principal Ellen Bernal.

Students participated in a “Farm Day” where the HS FFA program introduced them to a variety of farm animals and equipment.

The school held a Spring Arts Festival on May 14. The event showcased artwork created by students. Mini concerts were performed by students of all grade levels.

Bernal also mentioned that “We are going back to our traditional field day event this year,” instead of another event that had been held it’s place last year. This year’s field day will take place on May 28.

All safety drills have been performed at Delta Middle School, including drills to become a certified “Project Adam” school. District nurse Laura Brown helped the school in conducting a practice scenario in which a student had collapsed, unconscious. A real 911 call was made, and principal Ford mentioned “The response time was about seven and a half minutes from time of the call.” He added that the event was a “great opportunity for students” for be prepared if a similar situation were to strike in real life.

The Panther Den Summer Camp is coming up next month, and will take place from June 10 through June 21.

The fourth graders are scheduled to tour the middle school next Thursday.

Next Tuesday an end of the year celebration will be held, consisting of a Field Day and Test Incentive Day. Awards day will be held in the morning of May 28.

The high school’s spring art show was held on Sunday, May 19. The Honors Awards Assembly was on Wednesday, May 8. Sixteen seniors were given scholarships by local organizations.

A new 7,000 pound Spirit Rock was donated to the school. The old rock was moved to the football field.

Graduation will be on Thursday, May 30, at 7 p.m. The commencement speaker will be Dan Cummins from WTOL.

On Monday, the Class of 2019 paradeed through the elementary and middle schools, in their caps and gowns. It is the third year that the district has held this parade.