Grand jury indicts 8 people

The Fulton County Grand Jury recently considered indictments charging individuals with Fulton County crimes, according to Prosecutor Scott Haselman.

Ryan M. Terry, 31, of Goshen, Ohio, was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs. On or about April 12, 2019, he allegedly possessed methamphetamine.

Jesse J. Beverly, 20, of Delta was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs. On or about March 23, 2019, he allegedly possessed lisdexamfetamine.

Christopher D. Brick, 19, of Swanton was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs. On or about March 23, 2019, he allegedly possessed lisdexamfetamine.

Gage E. McCullough, 26, of Toledo was indicted on one count of possession of heroin and one count of possession of drugs. On or about Sept. 29, 2018, he allegedly possessed heroin and buprenorphine.

Chad W. Mann, 26, of Delta, was indicted on one count of possession of cocaine. On or about April 12, 2019, he allegedly possessed cocaine.

Kenneth E. Tebidor, 65, of Swanton was indicted on two counts of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and one count of aggravated vehicular assault. On or about March 2, 2019, he allegedly caused serious physical harm to another while allegedly operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.

Bryant A. Hall, 38, of Charlotte, N.C., was indicted on six counts of non-support of dependents. On or about April 1, 2018, to March 31, 2019, he allegedly failed to pay child support totaling $13,954.20.

Matthew A. Perkins, 32, of Delta was indicted on one count of breaking and entering, two counts of theft, and one count of receiving stolen property. On or about May 6, 2019, he allegedly trespassed in an unoccupied structure and stole a motor vehicle identification license plate and a chainsaw. He also allegedly retained a motor vehicle identification license plate knowing or having reasonable cause to believe it had been stolen.

An indictment is merely an accusation, all all criminal defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.