Wauseon holding Memorial Day events

Wauseon VFW Post #7424, D.A.V #78, and Wauseon American Legion Post #265 will join forces Monday, May 27 to present Memorial Day services.

According to Bill Pursel, AL commander, the activities will begin with a parade will begin at 9:30 a.m. with a parade moving from the Wauseon municipal building at 230 Clinton St. to Wauseon Union Cemetery. Parade units should assemble on Clinton Street about 9 a.m., and can include patriotic citizens and organizations, decorated bicycles, and historic or antique cars. The city police and fire departments will lead the parade.

Vehicles will be available to transport veterans to the cemetery.

Memorial Day Chairman James Barber has announced the following program for the morning service: Posting of the Colors; singing of the “Star Spangled Banner”; recitation of the “Pledge of Allegiance”; and the “Invocation” by Pastor Michael Berne.

Following the opening, the service will recognize veterans in attendance, and there will be a bell “recognition” of deceased veterans. Wauseon High School seniors Alizia Kudlica and Greg Moore will recite “Flanders Field” and the “Gettysburg Address,” respectively. The Wauseon High School Marching Band and Chorale will participate in both the parade and cemetery service.

In case of rain, the ceremony will be held in the Wauseon High School auditorium at 10 a.m.

The featured speaker for the event will be Toledo native Fr. Patrick Rohen. He served as a sergeant in the U.S. Air Force from 1975-80, as a first lieutenant in the Ohio Army National Guard from 1984-94, and as a chaplain in the U.S. Army, holding the rank of captain, from 2003-07.

Fr. Rohen served in both the Strategic Air Command and with NATO forces during the Cold War, the Ohio Army National Guard prior to and during the Gulf War era, and, among other assignments, was both the Air Traffic Services Command Chaplain and garrison Catholic pastor at Fort Rucker in Alabama. He served in the Republic of Korea simultaneously as both a maintenance battalion chaplain and the Catholic pastor of Area Three of the Eighth U.S. Army.

He is the recipient of the Meritorious Service Medal, Army Commendation Medal, Army Achievement Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Korean Defense Service Medal, Air Force Outstanding Unit Award, Air Force Longevity Service Ribbon, Overseas Ribbon, Air Force Security Police Qualification Badge, Air Force Small Arms Expert Ribbon, and the Air Force Good Conduct Medal. Additionally, Fr. Rohen is a graduate of The U.S. Air Force Security Police Academy, Army R.O.T.C., and The United States Army Chaplain Center and School.

He is a past state chaplain of the Catholic War Veterans, a life member of the American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars, Disabled American Veterans, the Atomic Veterans Association, Korean War Veterans, and the Atomic National Rifle Association, and is a fourth degree Knight of Columbus.

Retired from the U.S. Army, Fr. Rohen has senior status as a priest with the Diocese of Toledo, assists in ministering with the Sisters of Notre Dame, and serves as a chaplain with the Wood County Sheriff’s Office.

A graduate of Anthony Wayne High School, he received a diploma from The Moody Bible Institute of Chicago, a Bachelor of Science degree from The University of Toledo, and an M.A. and M.Div. from Saint Meinrad School of Theology. He was ordained as a priest for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Toledo.

For early risers on Memorial Day, the Brethren of Masonic Lodge 349 are hosting a pancake breakfast from 8-9 a.m. from 8-9 a.m. Proceeds benefit the Wounded Warrior Project. The lodge is located across from the city municipal parking lot.

Lyons

In the Village of Lyons, a parade will begin at 2 p.m. at State Bank and Trust, 133 E. Morenci St., and proceed to the cemetery for a 2:15 p.m. service. A salute to fallen soldiers will be held by the VFW Post #7574, its Auxiliary, and the Catholic War Veterans.

Guests will be Josh Martin, a Marine, and Rev. Heather Schimmel of Lyons Christian Church.

A luncheon will be held afterward at the VFW hall. Bring a dish to pass.

Delta

Delta’s Memorial Day parade will step off at 9:30 a.m. from the intersection of Wood and Main streets. It will include the American Legion, American Legion Auxiliary, Miss Poppy, the P-D-Y band, Scouts, Delta Eagles and more.

The Greenlawn Cemetery ceremony will include Gerald “Gary” H. Snyder Jr., a retired lieutenant colonel and chaplain with the Air Force. Snyder grew up with his older brother and two sisters on their parent’s farm in northwest Ohio.

His military career began in January 1978 when he joined the Army. He completed his career in the United States Air Force as the Wing Chaplain/Deputy Joint Base Chaplain at McChord Field, Joint Base Lewis-McChord (JBLM). He led an active duty and reserve team of six chaplains, four chaplain assistants, one civilian and three contractors. He was responsible to provide for the religious accommodation of all faith groups represented in the JBLM community.

Swanton

Memorial Day activities will begin with a parade at 10:30 a.m. The route will run from Swanton Elementary School, west on Church Street, then south on Main Street before ending at Memorial Park.

This year’s theme is the 100th anniversary of the American Legion.

The Legion will honor World War II, Korea, Vietnam, Panama, Desert Storm, Iraq, and Afghanistan veterans.

A three volley salute is fired at last year’s Memorial Day ceremony in Wauseon. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2019/05/web1_memorial-day-8.jpg A three volley salute is fired at last year’s Memorial Day ceremony in Wauseon. File photo