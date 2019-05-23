Swanton man sentenced for meth

The following individuals were sentenced recently by Judge Jeffrey Robinson in Fulton County Common Pleas Court, according to Prosecutor Scott Haselman.

Kevin McFarland, 27, of Swanton pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of drugs. On Feb. 16, 2019, he possessed methamphetamine.

He was sentenced to six months in prison and ordered to pay prosecution costs and court-appointed counsel fees.

Jacob Wilson, 18, of Delta previously pleaded guilty to complicity to commit trafficking in a counterfeit controlled substance and failure to comply with order or signal of a police officer. On or about Jan. 11, 2019, he aided another in selling a counterfeit controlled substance in the vicinity of a school, and failed to comply with an order to bring his motor vehicle to a stop.

He was sentenced to two years of community control, and ordered to: be held at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio until he can enter the SEARCH program in Bowling Green; pay prosecution costs and court-appointed attorney fees; be successfully discharged from the SEARCH program and successfully complete any recommended treatment and aftercare; be assessed by Recovery Services of Northwest Ohio for dual diagnosis and successfully complete any recommended treatment and aftercare; and obey an 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew.

Failure to comply could result in 17 months in prison.