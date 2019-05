Swanton Village Council last week approved the resignation of police officer Kevin Howard, effective May 6.

Howard was placed on unpaid administrative leave on April 5 when he was charged with domestic violence.

The charge was amended Tuesday in Oregon Municipal Court to endangering children and Howard pleaded guilty. That is a first degree misdemeanor.

Sentencing is scheduled for July 15.

Howard was hired by the Swanton Police Department in November 2018.