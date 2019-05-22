Just getting started

The students at Four County Career Center’s Early Childhood Education class recently held preschool graduation for children enrolled during the 2018-19 school year. The children performed favorite songs and fingerplays learned throughout the school year for parents and grandparents in attendance. Pictured are, front, from left, Dylan Boyer of Wauseon, Guiliana Zetter of Toledo, Kennedy Blue of Holgate, Micah Helberg of Napoleon, Blake Schroeder of Bryan, Zachary Norden of Napoleon, Laiklin Evers of Napoleon, Camila Zetter of Toledo – back, from left – preschool instructor Katelyn Flanary, Jordan Inkrott of Delta, Brennan Vandock of Delta, Elowyn Custer of Wauseon, educational aide Jennifer Hutchison, Zane Reed of Napoleon, and Isabella Schoonover of Defiance. The Preschool/Childcare Center is operated in association with the Early Childhood Education program for juniors and seniors.

