Ohio holds kids’ anti-bullying logo contest

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced that his office is joining with the Ohio Education Association to offer a design contest for students to create an anti-bullying logo and slogan that will appear on Ohio license plates later this year.

Children enrolled in kindergarten through the fifth grade in the current school year are eligible to participate. The contest entry asks students to come up with a logo – drawing – and a short slogan related to the “Stop Bullying” theme.

“No one likes a bully,” Yost said. “Through the creativity of our children, we can offer Ohioans this new way to push back against bullying behavior.”

The winning child will receive a certificate, and his or her artwork will be used on specialized interest Ohio license plates. Contributions collected when vehicle owners select these plates will fund grants for nonprofit organizations, schools, and school districts to provide bullying prevention training programs or similar educational opportunities.

State Representative Dave Greenspan (R-Westlake) was a primary sponsor of legislation introduced in 2018 to create the “Stop Bullying” license plates. A measure implementing that idea became law in March 2019.

Entries must include an artwork sheet and the student’s name, grade, school, and school district, plus the phone number and email address of a parent or guardian of the student. All entries must be postmarked by Friday, May 31, and sent via U.S. mail to: Ohio Attorney General, Attn: License Plate Contest, 30 E. Broad St., 14th Floor, Columbus, Ohio 43215.

For complete contest rules, visit www.ohioattorneygeneral.gov/StopBullyingLicensePlateContest.