A gift for Special Olympics

During Chapter Awards Day, the Four County Career Center’s Business Professionals of America presented a check for over $890 to Special Olympics organizations in the four-county area. Trenton Peluso, BPA chapter president, left, made the presentation to Randy Barnes, Special Olympics coordinator for Henry County.

