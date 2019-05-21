County residents earn certificates

Four Fulton County residents were among students completing Northwest State Community College’s phlebotomy technician certificate program. Students earning the phlebotomy technician certificate may choose to continue their education for an associate degree in medical assisting. Pictured, from left, are Amy Huffman of Delta, Deborah Gillen of Wauseon, and Aimeth Rosillo Babadilla of Wauseon. Huffman is also medical assisting graduate, and recently received Award of Merit honors.

