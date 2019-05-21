Delta man on lawnmower struck, killed in crash

A Delta man has died following a crash between a truck and lawnmower.

The Toledo Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that occurred Thursday at approximately 12:17 p.m. on County Road C west of State Route 109 in York Township.

A 1994 GMC pick-up truck being driven by 66-year-old Gary Vanlent of Liberty Center, was eastbound on County Road C approaching State Route 109. A John Deere riding lawn mower was also eastbound on County Road C, was being driven by 68-year-old James Schlatter of Delta.

Vanlent failed to maintain assured cleared distance ahead and struck Schlatter, according to the Highway Patrol. Schlatter was transported by ground ambulance to the Fulton County Health Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Vanlent was not injured from the crash.

Alcohol does appear to be a factor in the crash, authorities said. Vanlent was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash and the crash remains under investigation at this time.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted at the scene by Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, Delta Fire and EMS, and K&K Towing.