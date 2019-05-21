‘On the Farm’ discussion

From left, dairy farmer Richard Henricks, veterinarian Dr. Christine Greiner, dietitian Karen Bakies, and farmer and agriculture teacher Whitney Short took part May 16 in a question and answer session at Ladies Night on the Farm, a precursor to Fulton County Breakfast on the Farm, to be held June 15 on the Henricks and Kreiger dairy farm east of Fayette. “Ladies Night” included a tour of the facilities, a dinner and grazing stations, and relevant discussions on dairy farms and food production practices.

