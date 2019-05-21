Type O blood donors needed

The American Red Cross has a critical shortage of type O blood and urges eligible donors to give now to help patients facing trauma and other life-threatening situations.

Upcoming Fulton County blood drives include: Thursday, May 23, 1-6 p.m., St. Caspar Catholic Church, 1205 N. Shoop Ave., Wauseon; Tuesday, June 4, 1-6 p.m., Shiloh Christian Union Church, 2100 County Road 5, Delta.

As a thank-you for helping replenish the blood supply, all donors who come to give blood or platelets through June 10 will receive a $5 Amazon.com gift card via email.

The Red Cross has less than a two-day supply of type O blood available for emergency rooms. While just 7% of the U.S. population has type O negative blood, it can be transfused to patients with any blood type, and is what hospital staff reach for during emergencies when there isn’t time to determine a patient’s blood type.

“All blood types are urgently needed, but we’re facing a critical shortage of type O blood – the blood group most needed by hospitals,” said Cliff Numark, senior vice president, Red Cross Blood Services. “Because it’s vitally important for hospitals to have type O blood available when every second counts, type O donors are urged to donate now and make a point to donate often.”

Make an appointment to donate using the Blood Donor App at RedCrossBlood.org or by calling 1-800-733-2767. Eligible donors with type O blood are encouraged to make a whole blood or Power Red donation, a concentrated dose of red blood cells, where available.

RapidPass lets donors complete the pre-donation reading and answer the health history questionnaire online from the convenience of a mobile device or computer or through the Blood Donor App.