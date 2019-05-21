Individuals sentenced in Fulton County court

The following individuals were sentenced recently by Judge Jeffrey Robinson in Fulton County Common Pleas Court, according to Prosecutor Scott Haselman.

Ruth Sierra, 48, of Wauseon previously pleaded guilty to illegal use of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits or WIC program benefits. On April 17, 2018, to Nov. 20, 2018, she used another’s SNAP program benefits.

She was sentenced to one year of community control, and ordered to: pay prosecution costs; pay restitution to Ohio Job and Family Services; and complete the court’s Cognitive Behavioral Treatment program.

Failure to comply could result in six months in prison. Sierra served two days in jail.

Tori L. Knicley, 24, of Archbold previously pleaded guilty in separate cases – aggravated possession of drugs and failure to appear on personal recognizance bond. On or about Sept. 1, 2018, she possessed methamphetamine. On Nov. 20, 2018, she failed to appear for her pretrial conference in Common Pleas Court.

She was sentenced to two years of community control, and ordered to: pay prosecution costs and court-appointed attorney fees; successfully complete the Drug Court program; be assessed for the MAT program and successfully complete any treatment and aftercare; maintain an address with her mother in Archbold; and follow an 11 p.m-6 a.m. curfew.

Failure to comply could result in 17 months in prison. Knicley served 148 days in jail.

Kobe L. Jones, 18, of Archbold, previously pleaded guilty to attempted complicity to commit trafficking in marijuana. On or about Jan. 11, 2019, he attempted to aid another in selling marijuana in the vicinity of a school

He was sentenced to one year of community control, and ordered to: pay prosecution costs and court-appointed attorney fees; be assessed by Maumee Valley Guidance Center; successfully complete the court’s Cognitive Behavioral Treatment program; and obtain a GED.

Failure to comply could result in 180 days in jail.

Bryon Rohda, 26, of Oakwood, Ohio, previously pleaded guilty to aggravated trespass. On Nov. 15, 2018, he did enter or remain on the land or premises of another with purpose to commit on that land or those premises a misdemeanor, the elements of which involve causing physical harm to another person or causing another person to believe that he would cause physical harm to them.

He was sentenced to one year of community control, and ordered to: pay prosecution costs; pay a $100 fine; have no contact with the victim; pay the victim $586 restitution; serve 12 days in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio (CCNO), with credit for days already served; and have a mental health assessment and successfully complete any recommended treatment.

Failure to comply could result in 168 days in CCNO.

Steven J. Beck, 51, of Archbold previously pleaded guilty to improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle and operating a vehicle while intoxicated. On or about Dec. 12, 2018, he had a loaded firearm in a motor vehicle he operated while under the influence of alcohol.

He was sentenced to one year of community control, and ordered to: pay prosecution costs; pay a $600 fine; be assessed by Recovery Services of Northwest Ohio and successfully complete any recommended treatment and aftercare; participate in a 72-hour drivers intervention program within 120 days; not possess or own any firearms while under community control; forfeit his firearm to the state; and surrender his driver’s license for one year.

Failure to comply could result in 180 days prison.

Matthew Short, 43, of Archbold previously pleaded guilty to theft. On Nov. 20, 2017, to May 6, 2018, he received unemployment compensation benefits which he was not entitled to receive, since he was working.

He was sentenced to one year of community control, and ordered to: pay prosecution costs; complete the court’s Cognitive Behavioral Program; pay the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services $9,120 in restitution; and serve two weeks in CCNO.

Failure to comply could result in nine months in prison.