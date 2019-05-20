4-H club planning May projects

The Fulton County Goats and “Udder” Things 4-H Club has held meetings and has been preparing demonstrations.

In March, the club greeted present and new members at the annual Welcome Back Awards Potluck.

In April, elections were held for the 2019 officers. They are: President: Lydia Heilman, president; Catherine Snyder, vice president, Rachel Hicks, secretary; Jessica French, treasurer; Arielle Bernal, news reporter; Alexa Short, health; Alex Sprouse, safety; and Arika Zeiter, historian.

The club has also been planning its community service projects for May. The first one will involve collecting needed items for 4-H Camp Palmer in Fayette.

And club members will clean flower beds and plant flowers in sidewalk tubs and at Evergreen Community Library in Metamora.

A Quality Assurance Meeting was held in May.

Report by Arielle Bernal, news reporter