A meeting of minds

A legislative forum on education with area educators was held at Four County Career Center in Archbold, with Senator Robert McColley, Senator Theresa Gavarone, Representative Derek Merrin, and Representative Craig Riedel attending. FCCC Superintendent Tim Meister led the discussion on school funding, graduation requirements and school report cards, the Ohio Department of Education and how it is viewed by legislators, and mandated testing and certifications for students. Each legislator had the opportunity to respond to each of these issues.

A legislative forum on education with area educators was held at Four County Career Center in Archbold, with Senator Robert McColley, Senator Theresa Gavarone, Representative Derek Merrin, and Representative Craig Riedel attending. FCCC Superintendent Tim Meister led the discussion on school funding, graduation requirements and school report cards, the Ohio Department of Education and how it is viewed by legislators, and mandated testing and certifications for students. Each legislator had the opportunity to respond to each of these issues. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2019/05/web1_FCCC-legislative-forum.jpg A legislative forum on education with area educators was held at Four County Career Center in Archbold, with Senator Robert McColley, Senator Theresa Gavarone, Representative Derek Merrin, and Representative Craig Riedel attending. FCCC Superintendent Tim Meister led the discussion on school funding, graduation requirements and school report cards, the Ohio Department of Education and how it is viewed by legislators, and mandated testing and certifications for students. Each legislator had the opportunity to respond to each of these issues.