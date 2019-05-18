Contruction Trades students holding Open House

The public is invited to attend the 49th Annual Four County Career Center’s Building Trades Open House on May 19 from 1-4 p.m., at 2610 Carpenter Road in Defiance. During this school year, 110 high school seniors at FCCC assisted with construction of the new home as part of their career training. FCCC instructors oversaw general construction by the senior Carpentry, Electrical, Mechanical Systems and Piping, and Interior Design classes. Students at the center build one house each school year. The home building project is part of the high school curriculum in the Construction Trades programs.

