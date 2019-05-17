May is busy for Wauseon FFA

The Wauseon FFA Chapter had a very busy start to May.

On May 2-3, members traveled to attend the 91st Ohio FFA Convention. To start off the convention trip, 20 students traveled to Urbana, Ohio, to tour Freshwater Farms of Ohio. They were able to see how large scale freshwater fish production takes place on a repurposed chicken farm.

Following the tour, the FFA members attended all of the five sessions during the Ohio FFA Convention. During the third general session on May 3, the Wauseon FFA chapter received recognition on stage for earning a gold ranked chapter, and during the fourth general session Brianna Ruby and Rachel Lee were recognized for being gold ranked secretaries and treasurers, respectively. At the convention’s conclusion on Friday, Jozlyn Smallman was awarded her State FFA Degree.

On May 7, Wauseon FFA officers traveled to Liberty Center High School for the District 1 officer training and banquet. A Farm Bureau representative spoke to FFA members from all over the district about leadership skills and things a chapter can do to become involved.

At the banquet portion of the evening: Jenna Simon was honored for earning first place in Small Animal Production and Care; Career Development Event individuals and teams were recognized; Wauseon was awarded first place in Agricultural Soils; Zevin Gleckler and Jameson Gray were honored for first and second places, respectively, in Ag Soils; the Wauseon chapter was recognized for fourth place in Urban Soils; Sierra Rupp was awarded first place in Job Interview- Division V; Mckayla Clymer was awarded first place, and Trey Schroeder second place, in Dairy Handlers; the Wauseon chapter was recognized as Gold Rated Chapter; Rachel Lee received fourth place for her gold rated Treasurer Book, and Brianna Ruby was also recognized for a gold rated book.

The Wauseon chapter held a Day of Service on May 8, which sent FFA members to 42 locations in Wauseon for community service, everywhere from the Fulton County Fairgrounds to Root Salon and Spa. Members worked on landscaping and many other tasks.

On May 10, Wauseon FFA member helped unload and set up the Eyes of Freedom Display at the Museum of Fulton County. The memorial travels from town to town. Those who helped were also able to take in the greatness of the exhibit.

Finally, Mac Warncke was awarded the AGCO Finance Scholarship.

Wauseon FFA members Trey Schroeder and Mckayla Clymer were recognized at the state convention for Wauseon’s Gold Rated Chapter Award. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2019/05/web1_FFA-gold-rated-award.jpg Wauseon FFA members Trey Schroeder and Mckayla Clymer were recognized at the state convention for Wauseon’s Gold Rated Chapter Award.