As part of the group’s Arbor Day project, the Pettisville FFA packed Colorado blue spruce trees provided by the Fulton County Soil and Water Conversation District. The FFA gave the trees to Pettisville first graders, and the SWCD delivered to other county first graders, a park, and county schools. In all, 850 trees were packed. Pictured are, left, Graeme Jacoby, right, Jaton Zuver, and first graders from Barbara Stahl’s Pettisville class.

