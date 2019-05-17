Clingaman awarded scholarships

Wauseon resident Kimberly Clingaman was awarded the Northwest State Community College “First In My Family” and “Changing Lives” scholarships at an event held April 11 at the college atrium in Archbold. Clingaman, an NSCC nursing student, spoke at the ceremony, where the NSCC Foundation awarded more than $650,000 in scholarships to over 300 students, surpassing last year’s record totals.

