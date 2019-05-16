NSCC holds 49th commencement

Northwest State Community College in Archbold celebrated the 2019 graduating class at its 49th Commencement Ceremony.

The ceremony recognized 286 graduates who completed an Associate degree or certificate program during fall, spring or summer term, comprising a total of 323 awards – 249 associate degrees and 74 short-term certificates. Dr. Cindy Krueger, NSCC Vice President for Institutional Effectiveness and Student Services, noted that 91% of the graduating class lives in the six-county service area of Fulton, Defiance, Henry, Paulding, Van Wert and Williams counties. She also noted 41 members graduating with honors – 12 Cum Laude, 10 Magna Cum Laude, and 19 Summa Cum Laude.

Dr. Michael Thomson, NSCC president, congratulated the graduating class.

“I commend you for your dedication and persistence that have led to this remarkable achievement,” he said. “You balanced work, family, and other obligations in order to complete your education.”

This year, the Commencement Committee determined that the student voice would provide the inspirational address for our graduates. Brittany Opsomer of Deshler, Ohio, and Mark Oliphant of Edgerton, Ohio, were the morning and afternoon featured student speakers. Opsomer graduated Magna Cum Laude with an Associate of Applied Science in Nursing, and was President of Alpha Delta Nu nursing honor society and a member of Phi Theta Kappa. chelor of Science nursing program. Oliphant graduated Magna Cum Laude with an Associate of Applied Science in Industrial Technology, and was an All-Ohio Academic Team member, president of the NSCC chapter of Phi Theta Kappa national honor society, and an Award of Merit recipient as the top graduate in the Industrial Technologies division.

Rachel Buell was named the President’s Outstanding Student. Buell graduated Summa Cum Laude, and is a member of Phi Theta Kappa national honor society. She earned a certificate in industrial maintenance.

NSCC faculty members Marty Phillips and Pam Donaldson served as grand marshal for the morning and afternoon ceremonies, respectively.

