Sauder Village hosting antique car show

Antique car collectors from throughout the Midwest will be gathering for the 10th Annual Antique Car Gathering on Saturday, May 18, at Sauder Village in Archbold.

More than 100 antique cars are already registered for this special event – offering a unique view of the automobiles of days gone by. Guests will have a chance to ride in an antique car, visit farm animals, try hands-on activities, and watch unique demonstrations.

Again this year, car enthusiasts are coming from throughout Ohio, Michigan, and Indiana to display their antique automobiles.

“The cars on display at Sauder Village will be from a much earlier time period than some car shows, since we require every car to be older than 1942,” said Kim Krieger, media relations. “Some cars will even date back to the early 1900s – making this show quite unique.”

Some on display will include a Ford Model A, Willys Overland, Falcon Knight, Hudson Super Six, Crosley Liberty Sedan, and Maxwell AB. Throughout the day, guests will be able to look at the cars and visit with car owners. Many exhibitors plan to give demonstrations and will be available to answer questions about these unique vehicles. Throughout the afternoon, guests will have an opportunity to take a ride in an antique car. Activities will take place throughout the day, weather permitting, and some are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

For more information, call 800-590-9755 or visit www.saudervillage.org.