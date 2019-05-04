The job market awaits

The 5th Annual Job and Career Fair was held recently at Four County Career Center in Archbold, with over 50 area employers on hand for seniors to meet. Over 500 students had the chance to discuss their career options with local businesses and see what opportunities were available to them. Shown speaking with Kari Dominique from the Fulton County Health Center in Wauseon are Trenton Peluso of Evergreen and Janessa Fuller of Holgate. Ellie Cichocki, job placement coordinator, made arrangements for the event.

