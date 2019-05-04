Four County honors NTHS students

Thirty Four County Career Center students were inducted into career education’s most prestigious organization, the National Technical Honor Society (NTHS), during a banquet recently held at the Career Center. There are a total of sixty-one students in the honor society for the 2018-2019 school year.

To be considered for membership, students must have a 3.6 GPA or higher during enrollment at Four County Career Center, 95% attendance, and excellent disciplinary record.

The National Technical Honor Society is America’s foremost scholastic honor for excellence in work force education recognizing the scholastic excellence of career center students. The society has over 1,500 chapters worldwide.

Rick Bachman, Director of Career and Technical Education, welcomed students, parents, and local associate school representatives to the recognition banquet. Guest speaker for the evening was Tiffany Kennerk, Four County Career Center Wall of Fame Member and past Career Center graduate in Health Careers. Advisors for the Four County NTHS are English instructor, Chelsea Redfox and Dean of Students, Tim Bowers.

Members inducted from Fulton county include (FRONT – LEFT TO RIGHT) Trenton Peluso (Evergreen) Computer Networking & Cybersecurity; Kayla Dusek (Archbold) Health Careers; Joslyn Tijerina (Archbold) Veterinarian Assistant; Tatiana Ruiz (Delta) Sports Fitness & Exercise Science; Megan Allen (Delta) Visual Art & Design; Daniel Baus (Archbold) Automotive Technologies; Alliana Hite (Delta) Culinary Art Management; Tyson Miller (Evergreen) Electrical; (BACK – LEFT TO RIGHT) Breyer Zachrich (Pettisville) Computer Networking & Cybersecurity; Matthew Christiansen (Pettisville) Computer Programming & Game Design; Victoria Miller (Evergreen) Veterinarian Assistant; Justin Girdham (Pettisville) Veterinarian Assistant; Mindy O’Neill (Delta) Early Childhood Education;Alyssa Strain (Wauseon) Auto Collision Repair; and Olivia Ribali (Archbold) Cosmetology. Absent from the photo is Alexis McCormick (Evergreen) Cosmetology.