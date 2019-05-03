Making history

Leigh Morris, an eighth grade student in Delta, took first place in Individual Performance at State History Day and qualified for National History Day University of Maryland at College Park.

Leigh has been competing in NHD since fifth grade with the Ohio Youth Division. This year her performance, written based off of her research, was on the Freedom Summer – Voter registration – in Mississippi and the death of the three civil rights workers.

She will be performing it again on May 14 during the middle school’s Spring Fling.

National History Day is a nonprofit educational organization that promotes the teaching and learning of history in middle and high schools around the world through a variety of programs for teachers and students. The largest program is the National History Day Contest.

Established in 1974 at Case Western Reserve in Ohio, the National History Day Contest encourages more than half a million middle and high school students around the world to conduct original research on historical topics of interest. Students present projects at the local and affiliate levels.