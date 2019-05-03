Local businesses, community members honored

Local business awards were handed out at the Fulton County Economic Development Corporation annual meeting held April 25 at Founders Hall in Archbold. Tomahawk Printing, LLC was named Business of the Year by the FCEDC. Pictured are, from left, R.J. Lumbrezer, FCEDC President; Amy Ferguson; Shawn Ferguson; Lisa Olman; Kate Borer; Phil Knierim; Kelly Carey, FCEDC Assistant Director.

Continental Plaza owners Barb and Larry Zimmerman, left, were recognized with the Excellence in Retail award.

Honored for Excellence in Industry was Gerald Grain Center. From left, are R.J. Lumbrezer, FCEDC President; Clark Carroll; Randy Heldman; Lisa Mitchell; and Kelly Carey, FCEDC Assistant Director.

Team Johnson in Swancreek Township was given the Community Leadership award. From left: R.J. Lumbrezer, FCEDC President; Tim Kruse; Brandon Johnson; Bobby Jo Raftery; Debbie Smith; and Kelly Carey, FCEDC Assistant Director.

Steve Buehrer, center, received the Excellence in Public Service award.

Gary Keys of FirstEnergy Corp., center, was recognized with the Robert Fulton award.

Rich Menzel, center, of North Star BlueScope Steel was recognized for his service to the FCEDC during the April 25 annual meeting.

The Volunteer of the Year award went to Jessica Double of Worthington Industries, center.