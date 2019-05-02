Renewals fill ballot for Tuesday election

There are five issues to be decided in Fulton County during the May 7 election, all of which are in the eastern part of the county, and none of which are new taxes.

The Village of Swanton will have two renewal levies on the ballot. Voters will decide on a five-year, 2-mill renewal levy for fire and a 5-year, 0.5-mill renewal for permanent improvements for village parks.

In Fulton Township, voters will decide on a five-year, 0.75-mill levy for general construction, reconstruction, resurfacing, and repair of roads.

Amboy Township voters will see a five-year, 1-mill renewal levy for fire and EMS.

There is one school issue on the ballot, in the Swanton Local School District which also includes Lucas County. District residents will vote on the renewal of a 0.75 percent income tax.

The income tax was first approved in 2004 at a rate of 1.25% and was renewed in 2008 at the lower rate of 0.75%.

Money raised by the tax makes up 13% of the school district’s revenue.

There will be no candidates on the ballot in Fulton County this May. The requirement to hold a May primary for the mayor and city council races in Wauseon was not met. Too few candidates filed to run to trigger a primary.

By Drew Stambaugh

Reach Drew Stambaugh at 419-335-2010

