Sauder Village Quilt Show underway

The 43rd Annual Sauder Village Quilt Show will draw quilters from across the country to Sauder Village from through Sunday.

Recognized as one of the top quilting events in the Midwest, this annual event features hundreds of quilts, a vendor market, schoolhouse classes, special exhibits, creative demonstrations, and special workshops, among other events.

Hundreds of quilters will share their talents in Founder’s Hall with both traditional and modern interpretations of quilts. Categories range from pieced, appliqué, and mixed media to art and innovative, masters, baby, miniatures and youth.

“For the past 43 years, the Sauder Village Quilt Show has celebrated the rich tradition of quilting while showcasing the fine craftsmanship of quilters from throughout the region,” said Kim Krieger, media relations.

The vendor market, also located in Founder’s Hall, will feature selections of fabric and supplies. Guests can shop from quilt vendors from Ohio, Michigan, Indiana, and Massachusetts, choosing from wool appliqué, patterns, heat packs, greeting cards, quilt racks and ladders, books and notions.

Quilts by guest artist Pam Buda will be on display in the Quilt Shop. Other unique exhibits include the 30th Anniversary Hoffman Challenge, The Chinese Zodiac Collage Quilts, Knot Even Quilters: Text and Texture Challenge, and a Beyond the Garden Gate Challenge. A highlight will be the Sauder Village Challenge, an opportunity for quilters to share special Sauder Village memories and interpret them through fabric.

Throughout the week guests will enjoy live piano music and quilting demonstrations. Raffle tickets to win a 90-inch by 105-inch quilt, “Diamond Dazzle,” will benefit the Junior Historian Program at Sauder Village.

Donna L Kooistra will appraise quilts for insurance replacement value, fair market value, and donation value. Quilt appraisals will be done by appointment or by walk-in on Thursday, May 2, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., and Friday, May 3, 12:30–2 p.m., and by appointment only on Saturday, May 4.

For more information, call 800-590-9755 or visit saudervillage.org.

The 43rd Annual Sauder Village Quilt Show is underway. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2019/05/web1_SV-QuiltShow.jpg The 43rd Annual Sauder Village Quilt Show is underway. Photo provided