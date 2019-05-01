Wauseon man sentenced for burglary

The following individuals were sentenced recently by Judge Jeffrey Robinson in Fulton County Common Pleas Court, according to Prosecutor Scott Haselman.

James D. Elias, 57, of Wauseon previously pleaded guilty to aggravated burglary. On or about Nov. 4, 2018, he trespassed in an occupied structure with purpose to commit a criminal offense, and he inflicted physical harm on another person.

He was sentenced to three years of community control, and ordered to: serve 90 days in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, with credit for time served; pay prosecution costs and court-appointed attorney fees; be assessed by Recovery Services of Northwest Ohio and successfully complete any recommended treatment; not consume or possess alcohol or illegal drugs in his home or vehicle; stay out of bars; comply with a 10 p.m.-6 a.m. curfew; wear a Transdermal Alcohol Detector unit; and have no contact with the victim.

Failure to comply could result in four years in prison.

Allen Pedigo, 27, of Oregon, Ohio, previously pleaded guilty to theft. On July 17, 2018, he stole a blank check.

He was sentenced to 10 months in prison, and ordered to pay prosecution costs, court-appointed attorney fees, and $120 restitution to the victim.

Crecencio Morales, 33, of Toledo pleaded guilty to seven counts of breaking and entering, one count of attempted breaking and entering, and one count of receiving stolen property. Between Feb. 2, 2018, and April 28, 2018, he trespassed in seven unoccupied structures and attempted to trespass in another, and on May 3, 2018, he did receive, retain or dispose of certain property of another, knowing or having reasonable cause to believe that said property had been obtained through the commission of a theft offense.

He was sentenced to prison: six months on the six counts of breaking and entering; nine months for receiving stolen property; and nine months for one count of breaking and entering. Said sentences will be consecutive with one another, and concurrent with 180 days in CCNO for attempted breaking and entering, for a total term of 54 months.