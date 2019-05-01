Bare Beauty Salon and Spa holds ribbon cutting

Shawnielle Demaline, owner of Bare Beauty Salon and Spa, 205 N. Fulton St., in Wauseon cuts the ribbon during a grand opening ceremony on Friday. Among the salon’s services are styling, coloring, waxing, spray tanning, airbrush makeup and nails. Hours vary. Also pictured are Bare Beauty employees, family members, and Chamber of Commerce members.

