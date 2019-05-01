State fixing personal info snafus

The Ohio Departments of Administrative Services, Medicaid, and Job and Family Services are taking steps to address the potential disclosure of personal information in the Ohio Benefits System.

Ohio Benefits supports certain ODJFS and Medicaid programs and is administered through a contract with Accenture under the purview of DAS. The issues did not impact any benefits.

The issue involves three recent incidents:

• Feb. 16: Approximately 250 users of the Ohio Benefits Self-Service Portal were impacted by a computer error which resulted in their personal information appearing in another user’s account. The error was fixed the same day.

• March 20: A computer error resulted in information for 643 individuals – 608 individuals receiving JFS benefits, 34 individuals receiving Medicaid benefits, and one individual receiving benefits from both agencies – within the Ohio Benefits system being erroneously mailed to five unrelated people. The issue was addressed on March 22.

• March 20: Up to 100 clients were impacted when data entered into the Ohio Benefits Portal was incorrectly saved to the wrong account due to a computer error. A temporary solution has been put in place, and a permanent solution is underway.

The data potentially viewed in these incidents involved case and claim numbers, names and addresses, and may include contact information and dates of birth. In no instances were health or medical records viewed. Out of an abundance of caution and transparency, the state is providing notification to the public and those impacted.

Those potentially impacted by the issue are being notified and will be offered one year of identity theft protection at no cost.