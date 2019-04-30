Celebrating Arbor Day

In honor of Arbor Day, John Alexander, left, and Larry Frey, of the Wauseon Public Works Department, planted a black gum tree April 26 at a ceremony at Wauseon Primary School. Each student was given a tree sapling to plant at home. Other guests included Mayor Kathy Huner and Tree Commission members James Spiess and Kim Bowles.

