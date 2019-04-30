FFA members awarded scholarships

The Pettisville FFA Alumni awarded five scholarships during their recent banquet.

The graduate scholarships were awarded to Jordan Skates and Lynnsey Crouch.

Jordan, the daughter of Pam and Jerry Skates, is a freshman at Hocking College majoring in fisheries management and wildlife education. In FFA she served as chapter secretary and president, and was on many committees and Career Development Events (CDEs). She received her state FFA degree and was named multiple times in the top three in the nation in the agriscience fair competition.

Lynnsey, the daughter of Kim and Jeremy Crouch, is a sophomore at the University of Findlay majoring in animal science. While in FFA, she served as chapter treasurer and president, and was on various committees and CDEs. She received her American FFA degree last fall.

Graduating senior scholarships were awarded to Madeleine Wixom and Branki Schnitkey.

Madeleine, daughter of Jadea and Leo Wixom, will attend Hocking College and major in wildlife and fisheries management, then attend Eastern Kentucky University for a degree in wildlife conservation management. Her FFA activities include the position of second vice president, earning a state FFA degree, Wildlife CDE Team, raising market lambs, broilers, mastiffs, stocking and pond care, and earning a top four position in the state for wildlife proficiency.

Brandi, daughter of Sheri and Chad Schnitkey, will attend Fort Scott Community College in Kansas, then attend Kansas State University majoring in animal nutrition and ag marketing. She has been active in National Honor Society, basketball, youth group, the American Quarter Horse Association, and the International Barrel Racing Association. Her FFA activities include a position as vice president, a state FFA degree, chairing various committees, and state and national conventions.

Gretchen Lee, daughter of Char and Chris Lee, received a state FFA officer scholarship. She is currently serving as the Ohio FFA secretary. She will attend Dordt University in Iowa, majoring in pre-veterinarian science, and would like to do research. Being a state officer has taken Gretchen to South Africa, Capitol Hill and many states. She has worked with many FFA chapters in her travels. She raised rabbits, worked at different livestock facilities, earned her state FFA degree, and was very active in the chapter. Her ag research projects took her to international science and engineering fairs. She was a student observer in Phoenix, Ariz., and a presenter in Los Angeles, Calif.

FFA Alumni Reporter, Lexie Poulson

Pictured, from left, are Gretchen Lee, Lynnsey Crouch, Alumni President Chris Lee, Brandi Schnitkey, and Madeleine Wixom. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2019/04/web1_Pville-Alumni-Scholarships-2019.jpg Pictured, from left, are Gretchen Lee, Lynnsey Crouch, Alumni President Chris Lee, Brandi Schnitkey, and Madeleine Wixom.