Bestselling author addresses audience at FCEDC meeting

The Keynote Speaker at Thursday’s Fulton County Economic Development Corporation annual meeting was New York Times bestselling author John U. Bacon. He has written 10 books on sports, business, health and history. Bacon also teaches at the University of Michigan. His speech touched on the importance of developing character. Award winners honored at the event will be in this Thursday’s Expositor.

Max Householder | Fulton County Expositor