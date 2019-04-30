MVPO wants public input

Maumee Valley Planning Organization (MVPO)is requesting public comments on its Title VI/Limited English Proficiency Plan and an update on its Public Participation Plan before formally adopting both.

Both plans are required by the Ohio Department of Transportation. The Title VI/LEP Plan ensures that MVPO will not discriminate on the basis of color, race, or national origin, and ensures no individual is left out of MVPO’s planning processes due to language barriers. The Public Participation Plan outlines how MVPO will engage the public during planning activities.

The public will have 30 days to submit comments – April 29-May 29. All feedback received will be documented in the plans.

Both plans are available online at www.mvpo.org/rtpo or can be requested in print at mvpo@mvpo.org or 419-784-3882. All comments can be submitted online at www.mvpo.org/rtpo or sent to mvpo@mvpo.org.

Standard mail comments will also be accepted and can be mailed to 1300 E. Second St. Suite 200, Defiance, Ohio 43512.