SHERIFF’S REPORT

Thursday, April 11

9:12 a.m., 6331 County Road 9, York Twp., criminal damaging.

3:42 p.m., 9265 County Road 5, Fulton Twp., juveniles.

4:10 p.m., 9103 County Road 14, Dover Twp., Fulton County Impound Lot, accident with property damage.

4:36 p.m., 11472 County Road 13, Pike Twp., assist other unit.

6:01 p.m., 2453 County Road D, Swancreek Twp., domestic trouble.

8:52 p.m., State Highway 120 at State Highway 109, Royalton Twp., injury accident.

Friday, April 12

9:43 a.m., 5645 County Road K, Fulton Twp., juveniles.

11:50 a.m., U.S. 20A at State Highway 109, York Twp., accident with property damage.

11:54 a.m., 8224 State Highway 108 #24, Dover Twp., Rodeway Inn, unwanted subject.

12:45 p.m., 129 Courthouse Plaza, Wauseon, Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, miscellaneous assist.

1:28 p.m., County Road J at County Road 14, Dover Twp., wires/pole/tree down.

2:08 p.m., 26022 U.S. 20A, Franklin Twp., 911 hang-up.

3:14 p.m., 15836 County Road AC, Clinton Twp., injury accident.

4:38 p.m., 8224 State Highway 108, Dover Twp., Roadway Inn, domestic trouble.

6:33 p.m., 6132 County Road 13, York Twp., 911 hang-up.

6:37 p.m., State Highway 108 at County Road AC, Clinton Twp., road blocked.

6:59 p.m., 8319 State Highway 108, Dover Twp., Days Inn, unwanted subject.

7:06 p.m., 14565 County Road 12, Royalton Twp., 911 hang-up.

8:15 p.m., 12040 County Road K, Pike Twp., civil matter.

9:58 p.m., County Road 8 at County Road L, Pike Twp., injury accident.

10:40 p.m., 129 Courthouse Plaza, Wauseon, Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, suspicious activity.

11:40 p.m., 21031 County Road C, German Twp., intoxicated subject.

11:48 p.m., 2679 County Road B, Swancreek Twp., livestock on roadway.

Saturday, April 13

6:22 a.m., 11620 County Road L, Pike Twp., criminal mischief.

9:49 a.m., 3623 County Road 4, Swancreek Twp., animal call.

10:30 a.m., 25555 County Road T, Gorham Twp., 911 hang-up.

11:13 a.m., 25378 County Road J, Franklin Twp., suspicious activity.

1:48 p.m., 17230 County Road F, Clinton Twp., 911 hang-up.

6:06 p.m., State Highway 2 at County Road 24, German Twp., injury accident.

Sunday, April 14

1:07 a.m., 4079 County Road D, Swancreek Twp., larceny.

4 a.m., 7174 County Road 2, Swancreek Twp., 911 hang-up.

1:08 p.m., State Highway 120 at County Road 7, Royalton Twp., injury accident.

3:53 p.m., 7200 County Road 13, York Twp., suspicious activity.

3:55 p.m., 6480 County Road 4, Swancreek Twp., animal call.

4:23 p.m., 11864 County Road 5, Fulton Twp., suicidal threats.

6:58 p.m., 248 N. Fulton St., Wauseon, Circle K, fight.

7:32 p.m., 15206 County Road AC, Clinton Twp., suicidal threats.

7:35 p.m., 10345 County Road 7-1, Pike Twp., civil matter.

9:58 p.m., 14023 County Road 15-1, Chesterfield Twp., dog bite.

Monday, April 15

6:48 a.m., County Road 10-2 at County Road M, Pike Twp., accident with property damage.

8:32 a.m., 14544 County Road 6, Amboy Twp., Evergreen High School, investigate complaint.

12:51 p.m., 13281 State Highway 108, Chesterfield Twp., unruly juvenile.

1:34 p.m., 14544 County Road 6, Amboy Twp., Evergreen High School, investigate complaint.

5:04 p.m., 3200 County Road 4, Swancreek Twp., stolen vehicle.

5:40 p.m., 10345 County Road 7-1, Pike Twp., keep the peace.

6:33 p.m., 12168 County Road 25, Gorham Twp., assist other unit.

Tuesday, April 16

1:21 a.m., 7024 County Road 1-3, Swancreek Twp., suicidal threats.

8:29 a.m., 14544 County Road 6, Amboy Twp., Evergreen High School, harassment.

6:45 p.m., 16241 County Road 7, Royalton Twp., harassment.

7:25 p.m., 6767 County Road 9, North Star Bluescope Steel, suspicious vehicle.

8:10 p.m., 4957 State Highway 66 #12, German Twp., Arch Motel, civil process.

10:30 p.m., 5741 County Road 13, Clinton Twp., gunshot.

Wednesday, April 17

2:15 a.m., 17980 U.S. 20, Chesterfield Twp., U.S. 20 Main Stop, suspicious vehicle.

4:39 a.m., U.S. 20A at County Road 3, Swancreek Twp., accident with property damage.

5:05 a.m., 3899 U.S. 20A, Swancreek Twp., Ace Driving Range, livestock on roadway.

10:37 a.m., 14544 County Road 6, Amboy Twp., Evergreen High School, assist other unit.

6:35 p.m., 27520 County Road N, Gorham Twp., harassment.

6:38 p.m., 25378 County Road J, Franklin Twp., breaking and entering.

6:47 p.m., 11864 County Road 5, Fulton Twp., harassment.